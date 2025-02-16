Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Maharashtra News:Two people have tragically lost their lives in a factory explosion that occurred in Kalmeshwar taluka of Nagpur district. The incident took place on Sunday, February 16, 2025, prompting immediate action from local authorities. A police team has been dispatched to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the explosion, and further details are awaited, as confirmed by Harsh Poddar, Superintendent of Police for Nagpur Rural.
