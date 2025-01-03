A 31-year-old pregnant woman on Friday died of heart attack during delivery at Patangshah Cottage Hospital in Palghar's Jawhar, reported PTI.

Kunta Vaibhav Padvale was nine-month-pregnant and hailed from Galtare village in Vikramgad taluka. She was rushed to a local hospital on Tuesday night after she went into labour.

According to the Medical Superintendent Bharat Mahale of the Jawhar hospital, the tribal woman was alright but suffered a heart attack during delivery and died. The doctors tried to save the baby but could not, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.

