Business News/ News / India/  Maharashtra news: Pregnant woman dies of heart attack during delivery at hospital in Palghar
BREAKING NEWS

Maharashtra news: Pregnant woman dies of heart attack during delivery at hospital in Palghar

Livemint

  • Kunta Vaibhav Padvale was nine-month-pregnant and hailed from Galtare village in Vikramgad taluka.

Representative image (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 31-year-old pregnant woman on Friday died of heart attack during delivery at Patangshah Cottage Hospital in Palghar's Jawhar, reported PTI.

Kunta Vaibhav Padvale was nine-month-pregnant and hailed from Galtare village in Vikramgad taluka. She was rushed to a local hospital on Tuesday night after she went into labour.

According to the Medical Superintendent Bharat Mahale of the Jawhar hospital, the tribal woman was alright but suffered a heart attack during delivery and died. The doctors tried to save the baby but could not, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.

With agency inputs.

More to come…

