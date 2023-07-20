Maharashtra news: Schools shut in Palghar, Thane on red alert for heavy rains | Details2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 11:00 PM IST
IMD issues red alert for Thane, Raigad, Pune, and Palghar in Maharashtra due to heavy rainfall. Schools in Thane and Palghar to remain closed. Landslide in Raigad claims 16 lives.
As incessant rains continue to lash parts of Maharashtra, waterlogging the roads, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for several districts that are predicted to get heavy to very heavy rainfall. A red alert has been issued for Thane, Raigad, Pune ad Palghar for tomorrow, July 21. All schools in Thane and Palghar have also been shut for tomorrow in view of heavy rainfall.
