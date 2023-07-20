As incessant rains continue to lash parts of Maharashtra, waterlogging the roads, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for several districts that are predicted to get heavy to very heavy rainfall. A red alert has been issued for Thane, Raigad, Pune ad Palghar for tomorrow, July 21. All schools in Thane and Palghar have also been shut for tomorrow in view of heavy rainfall.

In Thane, all schools and colleges will shut on Friday. In a statement, Thane collector’s office said, “In view of the heavy rain alert, all schools and colleges in Thane district will remain closed tomorrow." An ‘Orange’ alert has also been issued for Mumbai and Ratnagiri.

The IMD forecast issued on Thursday said 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall was likely in several places in Palghar and Thane over the next 48 hours. The order to shut schools was issued by Palghar collector Govind Bodke and his Thane counterpart Ashok Shingare. Thane residents have also been asked to stay indoors in view of the heavy rainfall in the district.

Amid the heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Palghar, a 23-member team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been instructed to deal with torrential rains.

Meanwhile, a devastating landslide in Maharashtra's Raigad district claimed the lives of at least 16 people as heavy rains struck the remote hilly tribal village overnight. The NDRF, which was engaged in the rescue mission, had to stop its day-long search and rescue operation for survivors due to a downpour. As many as 21 people were rescued from the site.

The landslide occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday at Irshalwadi village which is located on a hill slope, flattening 17 of the nearly 50 houses in the hamlet. The incident took place after torrential rains in the hilly area.

(With agency inputs)