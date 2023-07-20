The IMD forecast issued on Thursday said 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall was likely in several places in Palghar and Thane over the next 48 hours. The order to shut schools was issued by Palghar collector Govind Bodke and his Thane counterpart Ashok Shingare. Thane residents have also been asked to stay indoors in view of the heavy rainfall in the district.

