Maharashtra news: Six killed, 17 injured in bus and truck collision

Maharashtra news : At least six died, and 17 others were injured after a state transport bus and a private truck collided in Maharashtra’s Jalna district on Friday morning, said police officials.

The accident occurred near Shahapur on the Wadigodri-Jalna route, reported the PTI. The report further stated that many of the injured passengers had to be taken out by breaking the windows of the bus, said the official.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was plying from Gevrai to Jalna, while the truck, carrying oranges, was coming from Ambad at the time.

Locals, along with police officers rescued the injured persons and rushed them to hospitals in Ambad and Jalna, reported PTI. Police officials have said that investigations for the accident, are currently underway.