Maharashtra news: Speeding car in Nagpur injures three, including kid; 2nd drink and drive case in one week
Three individuals, including a child, were injured after a speeding car hit them in the Zenda Chowk area of Nagpur on Friday evening. Police have detained three people, including the driver, and seized liquor bottles and narcotic substances from the car.
