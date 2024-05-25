Three individuals, including a child, were injured after a speeding car hit them in the Zenda Chowk area of Kotwali police limits in Nagpur on Friday evening, police reported, as per ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident occurred around 8:30 pm, resulting in injuries to a woman, a three-year-old child, and another person. Following the incident, police detained three people, including the car driver who was driving rashly. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and the police have sent the accused for a medical examination while the process of filing a case is ongoing, as per the report.

Gorakh Bhamre, DCP, Nagpur, detailed the incident, saying, “A woman, her child and another person were injured after a speeding car hit them around 8:30 pm at Zenda Chowk area of Kotwali Police Station. People caught one of the accused. Police detained three youths and the car driver in connection with the case. Liquor bottles and narcotic substances were seized from the car. Medical tests of the accused are being conducted, and a case is being registered," as quoted by ANI.

In the aftermath of the accident, an angry mob vandalized the car involved in the incident. The police are investigating the matter further to determine the exact circumstances leading to the accident, the report added.

This incident follows a similar tragic event on May 19, where a minor driving a Porsche ploughed into two IT professionals riding a bike, killing them on the spot. The victims, Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhia, were young professionals from Madhya Pradesh.

Authorities continue to urge drivers to adhere to traffic regulations and drive responsibly to prevent such incidents.

(With inputs from ANI)

