Maharashtra news: Stone pelting, unrest in Nashik during Bangladesh protest march over alleged attack on Hindus

Maharashtra news: Nashik's Bhadrakali area witnessed heightened tensions during a Bangladesh protest march on Thursday over an alleged attack on Hindus. The situation escalated when two groups confronted each other, resulting in widespread stone-pelting.

According to news agency ANI, the police had to intervene as the violence escalated. They used lathi charge and deployed tear gas to disperse the crowds. The clash between the groups, followed by the police intervention, greatly escalated tensions. Authorities are taking steps to reestablish law and order in the area.

"An atmosphere of tension had arisen. But there is peace now. Police forces have been deployed at places," Senior Police Inspector Dilip Thakur told ANI.

A number of Hindu organisations had called for a bandh in Nashik against the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. While the bandh aimed to shut down businesses, some stores stayed open, leading organizations to insist on closure.

This insistence sparked a heated debate that turned into a physical confrontation and subsequently stone pelting, exacerbating tensions in the city.