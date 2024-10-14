Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Maharashtra news: Teen consumes poison after mother scolds her over excessive phone use

Maharashtra news: Teen consumes poison after mother scolds her over excessive phone use

Livemint

A 15-year-old girl in Thane, Maharashtra, died after consuming poison following her mother's reprimand about excessive mobile phone use. Despite treatment, she succumbed to the effects. The incident raises concerns about mental health and parental influence in the digital era.

The girl, resident of Ambernath area, consumed a rat poison on September 26. She was then rushed to a local hospital.

A tragic incident occurred in Maharashtra's Thane district, where a 15-year-old girl reportedly consumed poison after being scolded by her mother for spending excessive time on her mobile phone.

Also Read: Two suicides in two days: After banker, businessman jumps off Mumbai’s Atal Setu

As reported by PTI, despite being rushed for treatment, she unfortunately succumbed to the effects of the poison. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. This case highlights the critical issues of mental health and the impact of parental guidance in the digital age.

Also Read: ‘Body found hanging from ceiling fan’: IIT Kanpur PhD student dies by suicide, note recovered

The girl, a resident of the Ambernath area, consumed rat poison on 26 September, and she was then rushed to a local hospital.

As her condition became critical, she was shifted to a hospital in neighbouring Mumbai, where she died on October 2, an official from Ambernath police station said.

Based on the medical report, the police on Saturday registered a case of accidental death, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

