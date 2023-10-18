Maharashtra news: Two women arrested for killing 5 members of their family with slow poison
The police in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra have arrested two women accused of killing 5 members of their family within a span of 20 days. The women belong to the same family and as per a report by the news platform India Today, one woman named Sanghamitra was unhappy with her husband and in-laws while the other woman named Rosa took the dire step due to a property dispute within the family. Sanghamitra and Rosa used arsenic to poison the family members. Arsenic is a chemical element that is odorless, colorless, and tasteless heavy metal.