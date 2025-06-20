Maharashtra News: Uddhav’s ‘Prahaar’ jibe vs Shinde’s Hindutva retort mark Shiv Sena Foundation Day

Maharashtra News: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on June 19 accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to scuttle the possibility of his party's alliance with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena led by his estranged cousin Raj Thackeray. In response, Maharashtra's Deputy CM Eknath Shinde slammed him for ‘abandoning’ Hindutva.

Using a dialogue from the 1991 Nana Patekar-starrer Hindi movie Prahaar, Uddhav also challenged the “gaddars” (traitors), the term he often uses for the Shinde-led group that ‘ditched’ him three years ago and joined the BJP-led government in the state.

Both Thackeray and Shinde addressed rallies of their parties in Mumbai to celebrate the 59th foundation day of Shiv Sena, founded by Uddhav’s father Bal Thackeray in 1966. While the Shinde-led Shiv Sena held its event at the NSCI Dome in Worli, the Sena (UBT) rally was at Shanmukhand Hall in the Sion area.

In order to scuttle the possibility of an alliance of "Marathi parties", meetings are being held in hotels and elsewhere, Uddhav Thackeray said, apparently referring to Raj Thackeray's recent meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a five-star hotel in the city.

Uddhav's ‘Prahaar’ attack on BJP "What people want will happen. We will see how it is to be done. The BJP and Shinde Sena do not want Marathi parties to unite. If you try to finish the Thackeray brand, we will finish off the BJP,” the former Chief Minister said.

Recalling the famous dialogue from Prahaar, Thackeray said, “Like Nana Patekar in the film, I am standing before these traitors and telling them, Come on, kill me.”

In Prahaar, Patekar's character, Major Chavhan, confronts goons harassing a woman, and shouts, "Come on, kill me!" as he fights them off.

“But if you dare attack me, come along with an ambulance like in the film starring Amitabh Bachchan, because you will meet the same fate,” Thackeray said, without naming the movie Trishul, where Amitabh confronts the bad guys with an accompanying ambulance.

At the Worli rally, Shinde countered, saying, “Mere talk is not enough. You need strength in your wrists.”

Uddhav said the imposition of Hindi in the state will not be allowed at any cost. 'The BJP wants to create a divide among Marathi and Hindi-speakers on the eve of civic polls,' he said, exuding confidence that his party will retain the Mumbai civic body.

He said the BJP has no legacy of its own and had to install a massive statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who banned the RSS when he was the country's home minister.

Referring to the BJP-led Mahayuti's manifesto, speaking of giving ₹2,100 per month to women under the Laadki Bahin scheme and loan waiver to farmers, he said the BJP did not fulfil these promises after the assembly elections.

“They (BJP) promised me that the Shiv Sena would have the chief minister's post for two and a half years, but didn't keep the promise," said Uddhav Thackeray, who parted ways with the BJP over the CM post after the 2019 assembly elections.

BJP maligns opposition : Thackeray When the opposition contested the Lok Sabha polls by forming the INDIA group, PM Narendra Modi compared the opposition bloc to the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen, Thackeray claimed, adding that after Operation Sindoor, Modi sent MPs of the same opposition bloc all over the world to present India's stand. The BJP maligns opposition leaders with corruption charges, and then inducts them into the party, Thackeray said.

Responding to Thackeray’s accusations, Shinde claimed he was desperate for power and was therefore seeking an alliance with the MNS. Shinde said his party functioned as per Bal Thackeray's ideology. Shiv Sena (UBT) did not get even one-third of the votes polled by his Shiv Sena in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls, Shinde said.

Shinde Responds with a Hindutva barb “Whatever votes they got was because of the Congress as the real Shiv Sena voters have bid them goodbye,'' he said.

“Balasaheb Thackeray opposed Congress, but those desperate for power aligned with that party as they are desperate for power. UBT has betrayed the Marathi people, Shiv Sena voters and have abandoned Hindutva,” he said.

Shinde said he has never seen a betrayer like Uddhav Thackeray “who changes colours like a chameleon”. He said he will never compromise on Hindutva for power.

“Why do you hesitate to call Balasaheb as Hindu Hriday Samrat? You join hands with those who abuse Modi and (Amit) Shah who fulfilled Balasaheb’s dream of Ram temple and abolishing Article 370. Why do you sit with those who abuse Savarkar and Hindu religion,” Shinde said.

“Are you Indian or are you a Pakistani agent? Pakistan uses your statements against India,” Shinde said, naming Uddhav Thackeray.

Shinde also mocked Shiv Sena (UBT) for celebrating the party's foundation day, claiming that the Thackeray-led group came into existence only three years ago. How can a group formed on October 10, 2022, celebrate the Shiv Sena's 59th foundation day, he added.

(With PTI inputs)