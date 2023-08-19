Maharashtra News: Water level in dams drops significantly in 2023, THIS district records lowest water level1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 04:44 PM IST
Maharashtra dams have logged a significant drop in water levels as compared to 2022. According to media report, water level is the lowest in Marathawada dams, which was logged at 31% of total capacity. The water level is less than half the level last year, which was 72.6% of capacity.