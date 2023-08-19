Maharashtra dams see significant drop in water levels compared to last year, with Marathwada dams at 31% capacity.

Maharashtra dams have logged a significant drop in water levels as compared to 2022. According to media report, water level is the lowest in Marathawada dams, which was logged at 31% of total capacity. The water level is less than half the level last year, which was 72.6% of capacity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a Times of India report, the total water storage in dams across Maharashtra has been at 62% of total capacity as compared to 81% of total capacity, this time last year.

The significant drop in water levels cone despite Maharashtra's rainfall average being 89% this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last month, in July, while monsoon was at its peak in Maharashtra, the Jayakwadi dam was just 27.65%, as compared to 85% in July 2022. Notably, the Jayakwadi dam is also the primary source of irrigation and drinking water in the western state.

While several districts in Maharashtra were reeling under incessant rain, the Marathwada region remains a cause of concern with poor monsoon. The drought-prone Marathwada comprising eight districts–Aurangabad, Jalna, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Latur, Beed and Osmanabad–houses a total of 964 dams.

According to authorities, at the peak of monsoon on 23 July, statistics recorded by the civic department showed dam water levels at 26.8% as against 59.72% collectively for 964 dams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In July, authorities had warned that if rainfall which was predicted to continue till September would be continuous, Marathawada dams' water levels would recuperate. However, if the rains were scattered and inconsistant, it would be a cause for concern.

The ToI report further states that Dam water level in North Maharashtra is also down to 57% of capacity, compared to 75% at this time last year. Western Maharashtra has also seen a huge dip with dam water levels at 68.3% against 85% last year.

The decrease in water level has been attributed to gap in monsoon for India in 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, a Mumbai civic body data showed that water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is now at 83.44%, reported BQ Prime. Notably, Last year, the water level in Mumbai's lakes was at 95.90%.

On Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed officials to ensure adequate supply of drinking water, agriculture seeds, and fertilisers to the residents of the state.

According to media reports, a total of 351 tankers have been deployed across Maharashtra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}