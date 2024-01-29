A 26-year-old female IT professional was found dead in a hotel room in the Hinjewadi area of Pune district on Sunday morning, the police official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to senior police officials from Pimpri Chinchwad Police station of Pune district, the victim is identified as Vandana Dwivedi who is from Lucknow and had traveled to Pune after being called by her boyfriend residing in a hotel room.

"The lifeless body was found this morning with a gunshot wound to her head," a police official added.

The prime suspect, Vandana's friend, initially went on the run but was later apprehended in Mumbai, said the police official.

"Both individuals were employed at an IT firm in Pune, and preliminary information suggests they were in a relationship," said the police.

The motive behind this tragic incident remains unclear, further investigations are underway.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.