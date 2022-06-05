Maharashtra: NHAI aims Guinness World Record to build a highway in 108 hrs

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Rajput Infracon is attempting the record by laying a 75-km stretch between the two cities in 108, or less than five days
As many as 800 employees and 700 workers, including highway engineers, safety engineers, and surveyors are involved to get the job done in the shortest interval
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is attempting to win a Guinness World Record of constructing the longest highway stretch between Amravati and Akola in the least time.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is attempting to win a Guinness World Record of constructing the longest highway stretch between Amravati and Akola in the least time.
According to Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication private contractor Rajput Infracon is attempting the record by laying a 75-km stretch between the two cities in 108, or less than five days.
According to Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication private contractor Rajput Infracon is attempting the record by laying a 75-km stretch between the two cities in 108, or less than five days.
The construction of the Amravati-Akola highway began at 6 AM on June 3 and the NHAI is aiming to complete the project by June 7, Tuesday to set a world record for the fastest construction of the longest bituminous concrete road.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The construction of the Amravati-Akola highway began at 6 AM on June 3 and the NHAI is aiming to complete the project by June 7, Tuesday to set a world record for the fastest construction of the longest bituminous concrete road.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As many as 800 employees and 700 workers, including highway engineers, safety engineers, and surveyors are involved to get the job done in the shortest interval.
As many as 800 employees and 700 workers, including highway engineers, safety engineers, and surveyors are involved to get the job done in the shortest interval.
It is not the first time that Rajput Infracon is attempting to create a world record. Previously also the contractor made a world record by constructing a road between Sangli and Satara in 24 hours.