With Pune recording over 1,000 cases for five days in a row, the district administration has extended the restrictions imposed earlier .

District Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said on Sunday that all schools, colleges and private coaching classes will remain shut in the district until 14 March. In addition to this, no public movement will also be allowed between 11 pm to 6 am.

"Schools, colleges, private coaching classes here to remain closed till 14 March, due to the rise in Covid-19 cases. No public movement except essential services allowed between 11 pm and 6 am. Restrictions imposed in Pune city earlier extended till 14 March," Mohol said.

The Pune divisional commissioner had on 21 February imposed a night curfew until 28 February and ordered the closure of educational institutions.

Covid-19 cases in Pune

Pune district added 1,109 fresh Covid-19 cases to its cumulative caseload in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,06,057.

Among the new cases, 739 are in Pune Municipal Corporation limits and 370 in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits.

The city has 4,574 active cases, out of which, 260 are critical. About 509 patients are undergoing oxygen treatment in various hospitals.

On Saturday, 8,041 tests were conducted by PMC, which took the cumulative total to 11.36 lakh, said Dr Ashish Bharti, PMC health chief.

The district has been recording more than 1,000 coronavirus infections daily for the last five days. On Friday, Pune reported 1,451 new cases.

Cases in Maharashtra

The Covid-19 graph in Maharashtra went further upwards on Saturday as the state clocked in 8,623 new cases, the health administration said.

With only 3,648 people recuperating, the gap between new infections and daily recoveries also widened for the fourth consecutive day in the state. There are 72,530 active cases in the city as of Saturday and the total recoveries stand at 20,20,951.

Containment measures

Maharashtra has been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The cases in the state have been on a rise since the second week of February. Several districts have announced stringent lockdowns and curfews to prevent the virus surge.

A curfew was imposed in Yavatmal district on Friday. The restriction will remain in effect from 5 pm on Saturday to 9 am on Monday. Essential services will continue to be offered.

Amravati district has also extended the lockdown by another week till 8 March, officials said on Saturday, while restrictions have been imposed for the weekend in Nagpur and Buldhana.

















