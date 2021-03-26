The Maharashtra government has decided to impose night curfew from Sunday as the state is witnessing record number of covid-19 cases.

"Night curfew to be imposed in Maharashtra from the night of 28 March. A separate order in this regard will be issued by the Disaster management and rehabilitation department soon," Maharashtra's Chief Minister Office, said in a statement, news agency ANI reported.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Office also issued an order stating that all Malls are directed to remain close from 8 pm to 7 am.

People should celebrate Holi in a simple manner considering the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and crowding should be avoided, the state government said on Friday.

Holi will be celebrated on March 28 and Rang Panchami falls a day later.

"The festival should be celebrated in a simple manner, observing social distancing norms and without coming together in any way given the increasing spread of COVID-19. Rang Panchami too should be celebrated in a simple manner," the government said in a statement.

Noting that the state's Konkan region has a tradition of carrying a 'palkhi' or palanquin in a procession on Holi, the state government said this should be confined to temples and asked the local administration to do the needful.

"No big religious or cultural programmes should be organised on the day of Holi and Rang Panchami," the government added.

The state government also urged the Christian community to observe Good Friday (on April 2) and celebrate Easter Sunday (on April 4) in a simple manner in view of the spread of the disease.

The government said, if a church is spacious, maximum of 50 persons should attend the prayer meet there during the holy week from March 28 to April 4.

If the church is smaller in size, then a special prayer meet should be held in the presence of 10-25 persons, and four to five special masses may be organised depending on the need, it said.

It said adherence to COVID-19 protocols, including wearing masks, using hand sanitisers etc, must be ensured, adding that efforts must also be made to broadcast prayer meets online.

"No religious programme that can attract crowd in any way should be organised. Besides, procession should not be taken out," the statement said.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting of all district collectors today to review the COVID-19 situation in the State.

As for daily COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra reported the highest 35,952 infections in a day.





