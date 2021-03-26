In view of the increasing number of corona patients in the state, CM has instructed to impose a curfew in the state from Sunday night, said a statement.
The Maharashtra government has decided to impose night curfew from Sunday as the state is witnessing record number of covid-19 cases.
"Night curfew to be imposed in Maharashtra from the night of 28 March. A separate order in this regard will be issued by the Disaster management and rehabilitation department soon," Maharashtra's Chief Minister Office, said in a statement, news agency ANI reported.
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Office also issued an order stating that all Malls are directed to remain close from 8 pm to 7 am.
People should celebrate Holi in a simple manner considering the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and crowding should be avoided, the state government said on Friday.
Holi will be celebrated on March 28 and Rang Panchami falls a day later.
"The festival should be celebrated in a simple manner, observing social distancing norms and without coming together in any way given the increasing spread of COVID-19. Rang Panchami too should be celebrated in a simple manner," the government said in a statement.
Noting that the state's Konkan region has a tradition of carrying a 'palkhi' or palanquin in a procession on Holi, the state government said this should be confined to temples and asked the local administration to do the needful.
"No big religious or cultural programmes should be organised on the day of Holi and Rang Panchami," the government added.