In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government has imposed a night curfew starting 10 January. The restrictions come as the daily caseload of the state has been steadily increasing and with 41,434 fresh cases, the state breached the 40,000-mark on Saturday. There are 1,73,238 active cases in the state.

Maharashtra night curfew timings

As per the new COVID-19 guidelines, the movement of people in groups of five or more has been restricted from 5 am to 11 pm and no movement has been allowed from 11 pm to 5 am, except for essential services.

Maharashtra night curfew from 10 January. Here are the new restrictions

1) The movement of people in groups of five or more has been restricted from 5 am to 11 pm

2) Only essential services are allowed from 11 pm to 5 am

3) A maximum of 50 persons allowed in marriages, 20 in funerals and last rites, 50 in social, religious, cultural, political gatherings

4)Schools and colleges will remain closed till February 15.

5)Swimming pools, gyms, spas, beauty salons, zoos, museums, and entertainment parks will remain closed until further orders.

6) Sporting events are to be deferred except for national and international level competitions which have already been scheduled.

7) Shopping malls will remain closed from 10 pm to 8 am and function at a 50% capacity. Management is to appoint marshals to ensure strict observance of Covid rules.

8) Restaurants will operate between 8 am and 10 pm with mandatory disclosure of full capacity and the present number of visitors on a notice board. Home delivery is allowed every day. The same rule is for cinema theatres as well.

9) For domestic travels, double vaccination or negative RT-PCR test report valid from up to 72 hours of the time of the arrival in the state is mandatory.

10) No change in local trains as all public transport will function as usual but only fully vaccinated people will be allowed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!