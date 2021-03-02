Maharashtra: Night curfew imposed in Latur amid rising Covid-19 cases

A night curfew has been imposed in Maharashtra 's Latur which will start from today amid the rising cases of coronavirus. The curfew will be imposed from 11pm to 5am in Latur Municipal Corporation and four municipal councils, namely Udgir, Ausa, Nilanga and Ahmedpur, collector Prithviraj BP said.

However, emergency and essential services, goods and public transport will be exempt from the curfew, he said.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Latur has reached 25,445 on Tuesday after recording 49 cases and the death toll increased to 710.

There are 619 active cases in the district, an official said.

In February, the Latur district administration has directed all private coaching centres and training institutes to get all their students tested for Covid-19 within five days.

The institutes have been asked to coordinate with the medical teams for the testing (RT-PCR or rapid antigen test).

Latur district collector Prithviraj BP also urged such educational institutes in the district to follow and precautionary guidelines for curbing the spread of the virus.

A physical distance of 1.2 meters in the classroom should mandatorily be maintained among students, the directions said. In addition to this, hostels have been asked to allow a maximum of 50 students to stay at a time and not more than two students should stay in a single room there.

Latur has also imposed a Janata Curfew on 27 and 28 February a district administration official announced on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra witnessed a slight dip in its COVID-19 tally on Monday. At least 6,397 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. With this the number of active coronavirus patients in the state increased to 77,618.

Coronavirus took 30 lives in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state increased to 52,184.

Maharashtra has been severely affected by coronavirus pandemic. The fresh cases have been on a sharp rise since middle of February.

As many as 5,754 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of cured patients increased to 20,30,458, according to the health bulletin.

