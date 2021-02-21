Maharashtra: Night curfew imposed in Nashik from Monday amid Covid surge

As coronavirus cases are surging across Maharashtra, Nashik authorities said night curfew would be enforced in the district between 11 pm to 5 am from Monday till further orders in view of the rise in COVID- 19 cases.

Outbreak protocols will be implemented strictly and those not wearing masks will be fined ₹1,000, while marriage functions, which seem to be a factor behind the spike, will require police permission and that too with just 100 in attendance, they said.

Essential services such as hospitals, milk supply etc will not be covered in the night curfew, the officials added.

"Between February 6 and 21, the number of cases detected in Nashik was 1,731. The figure was 534 between February 16 and 20," an official said.

State minister Chhagan Bhujbal chaired a meeting here on Sunday to review the outbreak situation in the district and told authorities to take all efforts to ensure the recent spike is contained.

He said 40,000 out of 69,000 mandated beneficiaries had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district and asked the rest to get themselves inoculated by February 28.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday held a televised conference to address the Covid-19 situation in the state.

"If the (COVID-19) situation deteriorates, then we have to impose lockdown. Those who want lockdown can roam around without mask while those who don't want it must wear mask and follow all the rules," he said.

"The second wave is knocking at our doors. It is up to us to decide whether to allow it in our lives again. I will observe for a week to 15 days to take a decision if it is the people who want a lockdown," he said.

"We may have to bring a strict lockdown if we don’t follow discipline. Next 8 days will tell us if to bring lockdown back," he said.

Maharashtra reported 6,971 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, which pushed the state's infection tally to over 21 lakh, officials said.

This is for the third consecutive day that the number of cases has gone past the 6,000-mark. The state had recorded over 6,000 cases after a gap of three months on Friday.

With the new cases on Sunday, the overall case count reached 21,00,884, while 35 fatalities during the day took the death toll in the state to 51,788.

