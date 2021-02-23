Maharashtra: Night curfew in Aurangabad till 8 March amid surge in Covid cases

"Aurangabad has witnessed a rise in COVID-19 cases. There are reports of people gathering at places in large numbers and using masks very rarely. It has been decided that curfew to remain imposed from 11 pm-6 am from February 23 to March 8. Essential services are exempted," Nikhil Gupta, Aurangabad Police Commissioner said, according news agency ANI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}