Home >News >India >Maharashtra: Night curfew in Aurangabad till 8 March amid surge in Covid cases
Photo: ANI

Maharashtra: Night curfew in Aurangabad till 8 March amid surge in Covid cases

2 min read . 09:37 PM IST Staff Writer

During this period, essential commodities, and industries, have been excluded and in the next phase, a decision will be taken on the weekly and vegetable markets, an official said

Due to the surge in number of Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra police commissioner, Sahilesh Naval, on Tuesday announced a night curfew in Aurangabad. The curfew will be implemented till 8 March from 11pm to 6 am.

"Aurangabad has witnessed a rise in COVID-19 cases. There are reports of people gathering at places in large numbers and using masks very rarely. It has been decided that curfew to remain imposed from 11 pm-6 am from February 23 to March 8. Essential services are exempted," Nikhil Gupta, Aurangabad Police Commissioner said, according news agency ANI.

However, essential services will not be considered under the curfew.

"During this period, essential commodities, and industries, have been excluded and in the next phase, a decision will be taken on the weekly and vegetable markets," Gupta said.

Aurangabad has recorded 132 new cases on Monday with one death and 111 people have recovered from coronavirus. Currently, 941 patients are receiving treatment for Covid-19 taking the total number of patients in the district to 48,770.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 6,218 fresh COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, after registering 5,210 fresh COVID-19 infections on Monday.

The state logged over 6,000 cases for three days in a row.

According to an official statement, with 6,218 fresh infections, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 21,12,312.

With 51 new deaths reported on Tuesday, the state's fatality count rose to 51,857, the government said.

On the other hand, 5,869 patients recovered on Tuesday, taking the number of persons discharged from hospitals till now to 20,05,851.

Additionally, in view of the rising coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government has announced a slew of new guidelines in the state including lockdowns and night curfews across several districts in a bid to curb the new surge of infections.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, said that he was "worried about the severity of a second wave if it hits the state," which has recorded nearly 52,000 deaths since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

"The simple mantra is wearing a mask, follow the discipline and avoid lockdown. We will review the situation again in the next eight days and decide on a lockdown," Thackeray has said in a live television address.

With inputs from ANI

