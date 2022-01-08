Maharashtra announces fresh Covid curbs: What is allowed, what is not1 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2022, 09:15 PM IST
- Now, movement of people in group of 5 or more has been restricted from 5 am to 11 pm
The Maharashtra government on Saturday revised Covid guidelines and announced night curfew from January 10 in the wake of rising Covid cases in the state.
What is allowed, what is not
- Now, movement of people in group of 5 or more has been restricted from 5 am to 11 pm. And no movement has been allowed from 11 pm to 5 am, except for essential services.
- Swimming pools, gyms, spas, beauty salons, zoos, museums, and entertainment parks will remain closed.
- Hair cutting salons and malls will operate at 50% capacity.
- Schools, colleges and coaching institutes to remain closed till Feb 15, with few exceptions.
- Hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, auditorium to operate at 50% seating capacity till 10 pm; home delivery of food to be allowed.
- A maximum of 50 persons allowed in marriages, 20 in funerals and last rites, 50 in social, religious, cultural, political gatherings.
- Entertainment parks, zoos, museums, forts and other ticketed places/events for general public will remain closed.
- Shopping malls, market complexes to open with restricted entry, 50% capacity. They will closed from 10 pm to 8 am every day
- Only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed in public transport.
- For domestic travel, double vaccination or mandatory negative RT-PCR test report required.
Maharashtra on Saturday reported addition of over 41,000 cases in the last 24 hours, that pushed the active tally to 1,73,238.
