The Maharashtra government on Saturday revised Covid guidelines and announced night curfew from January 10 in the wake of rising Covid cases in the state.

Also Read: Maharashtra issues fresh curfew guidelines as Covid cases spike. Check details

What is allowed, what is not

- Now, movement of people in group of 5 or more has been restricted from 5 am to 11 pm. And no movement has been allowed from 11 pm to 5 am, except for essential services.

- Swimming pools, gyms, spas, beauty salons, zoos, museums, and entertainment parks will remain closed.

- Hair cutting salons and malls will operate at 50% capacity.

- Schools, colleges and coaching institutes to remain closed till Feb 15, with few exceptions.

- Hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, auditorium to operate at 50% seating capacity till 10 pm; home delivery of food to be allowed.

- A maximum of 50 persons allowed in marriages, 20 in funerals and last rites, 50 in social, religious, cultural, political gatherings.

- Entertainment parks, zoos, museums, forts and other ticketed places/events for general public will remain closed.

- Shopping malls, market complexes to open with restricted entry, 50% capacity. They will closed from 10 pm to 8 am every day

- Only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed in public transport.

- For domestic travel, double vaccination or mandatory negative RT-PCR test report required.

#Omicron: Maharashtra Govt to impose night curfew (11pm-5am) from Jan 10, bar movement of people in groups of 5 or more



Swimming pools, gyms, spas, beauty salons, zoos, museums, & entertainment parks to remain closed



Hair cutting salons and malls to operate at 50% capacity pic.twitter.com/ZG0GaMulAw — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

Maharashtra on Saturday reported addition of over 41,000 cases in the last 24 hours, that pushed the active tally to 1,73,238.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.