Maharashtra: Nine people died in blast at Solar Explosive company in Nagpur

Nine people died in a blast at the Solar Explosive Company in Nagpur. The explosion occurred during packing in the cast booster plant.

At least nine people allegedly died after there was a blast in the Solar Explosive Company in Bazargaon village of Nagpur on Sunday. As reported by ANI citing Harsh Poddar, SP Nagpur Rural, “Nine people died after there was a blast in the Solar Explosive Company in Bazargaon village of Nagpur. This blast happened at the time of packing in the cast booster plant in the Solar Explosive Company." Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, “It is very unfortunate that 9 people including 6 women died in the explosion at Solar Industries in Nagpur. I pay my heartfelt respects to the deceased. The state government stands firmly with his family on this sad occasion." He added, “It is a company that manufactures drones and explosives for the defence forces. Nagpur Collector and Superintendent of Police are in constant touch and the IG, SP, and Collector himself are at the spot. The state government will provide assistance of ₹5 lakh to the heirs of those who died in this incident. It has been approved by Chief Minister Eknathrao Shinde.."

According to PTI citing sources, the explosives employed in the coal mining blast were produced at the factory. The incident occurred while the packaging of explosives was in progress, as reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!