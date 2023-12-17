comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 15 2023 15:58:27
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 237.45 2.31%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 136.4 3.33%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 648.4 3.99%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 305.15 3.27%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 458.3 -0.4%
Business News/ News / India/  Maharashtra: Nine people died in blast at Solar Explosive company in Nagpur
Back Back

Maharashtra: Nine people died in blast at Solar Explosive company in Nagpur

 Livemint

Nine people died in a blast at the Solar Explosive Company in Nagpur. The explosion occurred during packing in the cast booster plant.

Representative Image. Premium
Representative Image.

At least nine people allegedly died after there was a blast in the Solar Explosive Company in Bazargaon village of Nagpur on Sunday.

As reported by ANI citing Harsh Poddar, SP Nagpur Rural, “Nine people died after there was a blast in the Solar Explosive Company in Bazargaon village of Nagpur. This blast happened at the time of packing in the cast booster plant in the Solar Explosive Company."

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, “It is very unfortunate that 9 people including 6 women died in the explosion at Solar Industries in Nagpur. I pay my heartfelt respects to the deceased. The state government stands firmly with his family on this sad occasion."

He added, “It is a company that manufactures drones and explosives for the defence forces. Nagpur Collector and Superintendent of Police are in constant touch and the IG, SP, and Collector himself are at the spot. The state government will provide assistance of 5 lakh to the heirs of those who died in this incident. It has been approved by Chief Minister Eknathrao Shinde.."

According to PTI citing sources, the explosives employed in the coal mining blast were produced at the factory. The incident occurred while the packaging of explosives was in progress, as reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 17 Dec 2023, 11:10 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App