Maharashtra Energy Minister guarantees no load shedding amidst coal crisis

‘As a minister, I can guarantee that there will be no load shedding due to the coal crisis,’ Nitin Raut said.

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Tuesday said the state govt is assuring that will it will not allow load shedding due to the coal crisis. “As a minister, I can guarantee that there will be no load shedding due to the coal crisis," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Despite the coal crisis, we've tried to supply electricity to our citizens. Even after the deficiency of coal in the state, only 4 out of 27 power generation units are currently shut," Nitin Raut said.

