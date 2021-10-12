Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra Energy Minister guarantees no load shedding amidst coal crisis

Maharashtra Energy Minister guarantees no load shedding amidst coal crisis

Premium
Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut
1 min read . 05:21 PM IST Livemint

‘As a minister, I can guarantee that there will be no load shedding due to the coal crisis,’ Nitin Raut said.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Tuesday said the state govt is assuring that will it will not allow load shedding due to the coal crisis. “As a minister, I can guarantee that there will be no load shedding due to the coal crisis," he said.

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Tuesday said the state govt is assuring that will it will not allow load shedding due to the coal crisis. “As a minister, I can guarantee that there will be no load shedding due to the coal crisis," he said.

 “Despite the coal crisis, we've tried to supply electricity to our citizens. Even after the deficiency of coal in the state, only 4 out of 27 power generation units are currently shut," Nitin Raut said.

 “Despite the coal crisis, we've tried to supply electricity to our citizens. Even after the deficiency of coal in the state, only 4 out of 27 power generation units are currently shut," Nitin Raut said.

More details awaited

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

DGCI to approve Covaxin for children between 2-18 years ...

Premium

India bond index inclusion to trigger up to $40 billion ...

Premium

I-T Dept detects undisclosed income of ₹750 cr after r ...

Premium

CDSCO  panel recommends EUA for Bharat Biotech's C ...

More details awaited

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

DGCI to approve Covaxin for children between 2-18 years ...

Premium

India bond index inclusion to trigger up to $40 billion ...

Premium

I-T Dept detects undisclosed income of ₹750 cr after r ...

Premium

CDSCO  panel recommends EUA for Bharat Biotech's C ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!