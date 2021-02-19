Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday saw a huge jump in its daily coronavirus cases with a total of 6,112 new COVID-19 cases, highest since the past three months. There were 2,159 discharges, and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department. The state's caseload has reached 20,87,632, while the active cases stand at 44,765. The death toll is at 51,713 and the total number of patients recovered from the disease is 19,89,963.