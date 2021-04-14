OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: No pass needed for movement of essential items amid partial lockdown, says DGP

The state of Maharashtra which will go into 'lockdown-like' restrictions from tonight till the morning of 01 May to stem the rise of covid-19 has announced that their will be no provision of movement passes this time.

Maharashtra DGP while interacting with the mediapersons said, "Shops selling essential items and public transport will remain operational. There is no provision of movement passes this time. We have given instruction to all our units that if anyone has an emergency they should be allowed movement.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Meanwhile, Mumbai civic chief IS Chahal said house-helps would be allowed to travel and work during the fresh set of restrictions announced by the Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation ministry on Tuesday under a 'break the chain' initiative that asked many establishments and non- essential services to close down till May 1.

Chahal told PTI that domestic helps or maids will be allowed to travel and go to work during this period.

BMC additional commissioner Suresh Kakani said a fresh set of orders will be issued tomorrow as clarification for the residents of Mumbai.

"We will explain which works or services can remain open during the period. The break the chain restrictions will come into effect from tomorrow 8 pm. We will issue our orders before it," Kakani said.

The "lockdown-like" restrictions, which exclude essential services, will come into effect from 8 pm on April 14 and remain in force till 7 am on May 1, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in his address via social media to people of the state.

Section 144 of CrPC prohibiting assembly of five or more people at one spot will be in force during the period, Thackeray said but refrained from terming the new curbs as lockdown.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Iranian President Hassan RouhaniPremium Premium

Iran says 60% enrichment response to Israel's 'nuclear terrorism'

3 min read . 07:17 PM IST
A medic collects samples for COVID-19 tests at Bengaluru City Railway Station, amid surge in coronavirus cases in BengaluruPremium Premium

Karnataka sees year's highest single-day Covid spike, CM Yediyurappa hints at stricter curbs

2 min read . 07:03 PM IST
The companies have also agreed to lower the price of remdesivir to less than Rs3,500 by the end of this week.Premium Premium

Govt fast-tracks application to scale up remdesivir production

2 min read . 07:06 PM IST
Migrant workers and families at Panvel Railway Station, looking to board a train to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, after a surge in Covid-19 cases and increased curbs as a result, in Navi Mumbai, on Wednesday. (Photo HT)Premium Premium

India’s migrants flee to their villages as covid-19 prompts new lockdown

4 min read . 07:00 PM IST

The new norms entail stricter curbs on public activities to stem the infection spread and build on the existing weekend and night curfew in the state.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout