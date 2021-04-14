{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The state of Maharashtra which will go into 'lockdown-like' restrictions from tonight till the morning of 01 May to stem the rise of covid-19 has announced that their will be no provision of movement passes this time.

Meanwhile, Mumbai civic chief IS Chahal said house-helps would be allowed to travel and work during the fresh set of restrictions announced by the Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation ministry on Tuesday under a 'break the chain' initiative that asked many establishments and non- essential services to close down till May 1.

Chahal told PTI that domestic helps or maids will be allowed to travel and go to work during this period.

BMC additional commissioner Suresh Kakani said a fresh set of orders will be issued tomorrow as clarification for the residents of Mumbai.

"We will explain which works or services can remain open during the period. The break the chain restrictions will come into effect from tomorrow 8 pm. We will issue our orders before it," Kakani said.

The "lockdown-like" restrictions, which exclude essential services, will come into effect from 8 pm on April 14 and remain in force till 7 am on May 1, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in his address via social media to people of the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new norms entail stricter curbs on public activities to stem the infection spread and build on the existing weekend and night curfew in the state.

