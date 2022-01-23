Maharashtra: Not compulsory to send kids to school, Aditya Thackeray to parents

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
State school education minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced on Thursday that schools in Maharashtra for classes 1 to 12 are to be re-opened on 24 January with Covid-19 protocols
Parents should make their own decisions regarding sending their children to schools and do so only if they feel it is safe to do so, said Maharashtra cabinet minister Aditya Thackrey on Sunday.
"Even though we are re-opening schools from tomorrow, it is not compulsory for students to come to school. Parents are free to make their own decisions in this regard and should send their children to school only if they feel it is safe," said Thackrey.
Schools were shut last month after a spike in Covid-19 cases across the state.
Following this, state health minister Rajesh Tope had said the decision to reopen schools was taken after complete thought was given to the issue.
"We have given a lot of flexibility and also stressed that following Covid-19 norms is a must," the minister said, adding that parents must send their wards to school.
Tope said the opening of schools was necessary for the brain development of children and it was not right to keep them at home for long. The reopening of schools was a risk or middle path the state government decided upon to stop the spread of the virus as well as ensure children do not suffer.
The minister also informed that 90% of eligible beneficiaries in the state have taken the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while second dose coverage is in the 62-63% range.