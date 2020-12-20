Maharashtra: Not in favour of night curfew or lockdown, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that he is not in favour of night curfew or another lockdown in the state as the coronavirus situation is under control, though not completely.

However, CM Uddhav Thackeray said that wearing masks will be mandatory for the next six months in the state amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Prevention is better than cure. Wearing of mask at public places should be made a habit for another six months at least," he said.

CM Thackeray's comments came as he was addressing an array of issues including coronavirus and the metro car shed project.

Covid situation in Maharashtra improved

The coronavirus situation in Maharashtra improved remarkably in the past few months, as per reports. Last month, the government issues circular asking authorities not to be complacent by the improvement and not lower the guards on testing as a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state is likely to come in January-February.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 3,940 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total caseload in the state to 18,92,707.

At present, there are 61,095 active cases in the state, according to the state's Public Health Department.

The state has also recorded 74 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll related to the deadly virus to 48,648.

The recovery rate in the state is now at 94.14%, while the case fatality rate is at 2.57%. As many as 17,81,841 people have recovered from the lethal infection in the state.

India on Sunday reported 26,624 fresh coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, pushing the country's total number of cases to 1,00,31,223.

