Now, wine will be allowed to be sold in supermarkets and walk-in stores across Maharashtra. As per the chief minister's office, a "shelf-in-shop" method will be adopted in supermarkets and walk-in-stores which have area of 100 sq mt or more and are registered under the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments Act.

The decision has been taken to give a boost to fruit-based wineries which provide additional income to farmers, Minister for Skill Development Nawab Malik told reporters as reported by news agency PTI.

The CMO also notified, wines won't be sold in supermarkets that are near places of worship or educational institutions. Further, wine sale will not be allowed in the districts where prohibition is in force.

Supermarkets will have to pay a fee of ₹5,000 for selling wine.

Meanwhile, speaking against the move, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said the government should rolled back prohibition.

"We will not allow Maharashtra to become a Madya-rashtra (`liquor state')," he said. The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government did not help people during two years of the pandemic but its "priority is promoting the sale of liquor," the former chief minister said.

