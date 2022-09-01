Maharashtra nutrition month: Anganwadi workers to get honorarium hike

Notably, the Maharashtra government's month-long special nutrition campaign, Rashtriya Poshan Maah, which got underway on Thursday, will focus on the promotion of indigenous toys for learning, gender-sensitive rainwater conservation at anganwadis and growth measurement drives. The Ministry of Women and Child Development is celebrating the fifth Rashtriya Poshan Maah from September 1 to 30. This year the objective is to trigger Poshan Maah through gram panchayats as "Poshan Panchayats" with key focus on 'women and health' and 'child and education', WCD Minister Smriti Irani said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}