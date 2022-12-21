Maharashtra: Old pension scheme will lead to bankruptcy, says Deputy CM Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, stated on Wednesday that the government would not return to the old pension scheme because doing so would burden the exchequer with a sum of Rs. 1.10 lakh crore and cause the state to go bankrupt.
Fadnavis responded to a question in the state Assembly by noting that the previous pension plan was discontinued in 2005. He also praised the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party administration of the time for its decision to end the previous pension programme in the national interest.
The old pension plan provided defined pension benefits to employees. A pension equal to 50% of the last salary received is the employee's legal entitlement under this. The National Pension System, which went into effect in 2004, however, makes the pension amount contributory.
“The government will not give pensions as per the old scheme. If the old pension scheme is to be implemented, then it will add a burden of ₹1,10,000 crore and this will lead to bankruptcy of the state. The old pension scheme will not be implemented," said Fadnavis, who is also the finance minister of Maharashtra.
Several experts have criticised the Congress-ruled states of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh for their announcement to restart the old pension scheme as being financially unviable. Punjab, which is governed by the Aam Aadmi Party, has also adopted the previous pension plan.
