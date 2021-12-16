Mumbai: The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is likely to see a surge in cases in January next year across Maharashtra, said Additional Chief Secretary Health Dr Pradeep Vyas, ANI reported.

The variant has been rapidly spreading in Maharashtra with the highest number of cases across the country being reported from the state.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed all agencies to make every effort to give two doses of vaccine to all.

In Maharashtra, four patients were found infected with Omicron on Wednesday -- two in Osmanabad and one each from Mumbai and Buldhana. All the patients are asymptomatic, the state's health department informed.

As per Maharashtra's COVID bulletin, the case tally touched 32.

Maximum Omicron cases have been reported from Mumbai with a total of 13 infections. Followed by 10 in Pimpri Chinchwad, two each in Pune Municipal Corporation, Osmanabad and one each in Kalyan Dombivali, Nagpur, Latur, Vasai Virar and Buldhana.

Of these, 25 cases have been discharged after a negative RT PCR test, the Maharashtra health department said.

