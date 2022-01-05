MUMBAI : The state of Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 26,538 new Covid-19 cases, almost amid an alarming surge in cases nationally.

The state also recorded 8 deaths taking the case fatality rate to 2.09%.

5,331 discharges were discharged in the past twenty four hours.

The total number of active cases in the state stands at 87,505.

The state also reported 144 new cases of the Omicron variant. This took the Omicron tally to 797.

In other news, the state's recovery rate stands at 96.55%.

Currently 513758 are under home quarantine and 1366 people are under institutional quarantine.

330 people have also been discharged after testing negative of Omicron variant of Coronavirus.

The state's capital Mumbai on Wednesday reported 15,166 fresh COVID-19 cases, i.e. a sharp 50% rise from yesterday's tally.

Several schools and educational institutions announced that they would shut down due to the rising cases of coronavirus in the state.

The state government also decided to discontinue physical classes in colleges and universities till 15 February amid rising cases of Covid-19.

Amid the rising cases in the state, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the silver lining is that 90% of the infections reported are asymptomatic. “Of the 10% symptomatic patients, only 1-2% require hospitalisation," he said.

The Ministry of Health affairs has designated Maharashtra a state of concern owing to the significant rise in cases noted in the past couple of weeks.

