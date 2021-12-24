Maharashtra reported 1,410 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths today. The state's total recoveries from coronavirus stand at 868, while the active caseload is 8,426.

Besides, as many as 20 fresh cases of new Covid-19 variant Omicron were reported in the state. With this Maharashtra's Omicron tally has reached 108. Of these, as many as 54 patients have been discharged following a negative RT PCR test.

Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, reported 683 new COVID-19 infections and 1 death today. The active cases in Mumbai are 3,227. The city's recovery rate stands at 97 per cent.

With a rise in Omicron cases across the country, the Maharashtra government has said it'll impose fresh curbs in the state. On late Thursday night, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a review meeting with the members of the state COVID-19 task force regarding the same. They discussed ways to avoid crowding during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, weddings and parties at hotels and restaurants.

The top five states with the highest number of active Covid-19 cases, at the moment, are Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Karnataka.

