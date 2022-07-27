Maharashtra on alert as monkeypox cases rise: Here's what CM Shinde says2 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 06:11 PM IST
- All necessary steps are being taken to stop the spread of the monkeypox virus, CM Shinde said
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said that the state is on alert for monkeypox and necessary steps are being taken in this regard. India has so far recorded four confirmed cases of monkeypox, three in Kerala and one in Delhi. No cases have been reported from Maharashtra yet. Several states including Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand have already issued alerts regarding the virus spread.