Maharashtra on alert as monkeypox cases rise: Here's what CM Shinde says

Monkeypox cases doubling every week

Meanwhile, scientists have claimed that monkeypox cases currently doubling every two weeks, raising concerns that it will take several months for the outbreak to peak. World Health Organisation (WHO) Europe has forecast just over 27,000 monkeypox cases in 88 countries by August 2, up from 17,800 cases in nearly 70 countries at the latest count. Making predictions beyond that are complex, scientists around the world told Reuters, but there is likely to be sustained transmission for several months and possibly longer, they said.