MUMBAI: Maharashtra was on high alert as severe cyclone Nisarga made its landfall close to Alibag, in Raigad district, and is set to enter the Mumbai metropolitan region.

In addition to 10 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed in the state for rescue operations, the Indian Coast Guard Region (West) has mobilised eight disaster relief teams for Maharashtra to respond to crises.

The state government and the BMC has been making repeated announcements asking people to stay home.

Fishermen have been called back from the sea and about 15,000 people in Raigad have been evacuated and moved to safer places. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has shifted animals from the Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo into their holding areas at the zoo tp prevent injuries from tree fall.

"Let us fight this danger like we are standing up to the corona pandemic and are on our way to defeat it. Likewise, we will prevail over this situation too," said Maharashtra chief minister in a post on Twitter.

Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal on Tuesday instructed ward officers to identify evacuees and safe shelters, and prepare evacuation plans.

Coming in the back of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the cyclone will stretch Mumbai's resources. The cyclone is danger to the city’s low-lying areas including Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim, which could be inundated. These are also the areas with the highest number of covid-19 positive cases in the city.

Nisarga will disrupt power and water supply and wreck havoc.

Mumbai police commissioner, Param Bir Singh, in a Twitter post said, "Mumbai, we have survived several storms together. This cyclone shall pass too. As always, just take all necessary precautions, follow the guidelines and don’t believe in any rumours. Trust only official sources. Take care. #TakingOnNisarga."

