The Maharashtra transport department will start an online system from May 22 for providing a relief of ₹1,500 each to auto-rickshaw drivers as part of curbs in place to check the spread of COVID-19.

With the roll out of the online facility, this one- time relief will be immediately credited to the bank accounts of the auto-rickshaw drivers whose Aadhaar card numbers are linked to their accounts, the transport department said in a release on Wednesday.

The Maharashtra government last month announced a package of ₹107 crore for the state's 7.15 lakh auto- rickshaw drivers under which each of them would get ₹1,500 as relief for the restrictions enforced to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The government had also said the money, which would be to tide over loss of income during this period, will be transferred online to the Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through a system which is being developed for the purpose.

The system will have various details of the drivers, including their licence and vehicle numbers, it had said.

On Wednesday, the transport department said the ICICI bank has developed the system for disbursement of the relief amount. "Fund transfer will happen immediately on verification of beneficiaries online," transport commissioner Avinash Dhakane said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Representatives of auto-rickshaw driver unions will be given a presentation about this on Friday, the release said.

(With inputs from PTI)

