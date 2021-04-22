Maharashtra is being allocated only 26,000 Remdesivir injections per day by the Centre as against the daily requirement of 50,000 vials, said state health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday.

The minister said he will write to the Centre to increase the allocation of Remdesivir to Maharashtra, the worst Covid-19-affected state in the country, reported PTI.

"The state government's daily requirement is 50,000 Remdesivir injections, but the Centre's allocation is 26,000 injections per day. This is for the next 10 days, which is very serious as timely use of the injections to treat co-morbid and serious Covid-19 patients can save lives," he said.

Remdesivir is listed for use in serious Covid-19 patients. In view of a sudden spike in demand for the drug due to the surge in coronavirus infections, the central government last week banned its export till the situation improves.

"I will send a letter to the Union health ministry on Thursday to increase the allocation of the key anti-viral drug to Maharashtra," the minister said.

Tope and state food and drug administration minister Rajendra Shingane a few days ago had assured that the supply of Remdesivir will increase from 21 April.

Vaccine supply

Maharashtra requires at least a week's stock of Covid-19 vaccine at once to be able to plan the inoculation drive better, Tope said on Wednesday.

"The Maharashtra government has several times urged the Centre to provide one week's stock (of vaccines) at a time to the state which would enable us to inoculate up to eight lakh people daily," the minister told reporters.

Tope said that due to Maharashtra being a huge state geographically, it takes at least two days to transport the vaccines to different parts.

"Several letters have been sent to the Centre over it, but our demand has never been listened to. The central government's supply of vaccines is much less than our requirement, hence our pace (of vaccination) is slow," he said.

Cases in Maharashtra

On Wednesday, the state reported 67,468 fresh coronavirus cases, taking its tally beyond the 40-lakh mark, while 568 more patients succumbed to the infection, as per the health department.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday came down heavily on the Maharashtra government for its "extremely callous" behaviour towards the issue of procuring and allocating Remdesivir injections for Covid-19 patients, and said the authorities are shirking their responsibilities.

