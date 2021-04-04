Police have registered a case against as many as 1,011 people for flouting Covid-19 rules at a religious gathering in Maharashtra 's Buldhana district, news agency PTI report said. In the wake of recent Covid-19 cases across the state, the Maharashtra government recently prohibited religious, social and political gatherings.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Ramesh Barkate said, "The incident took place on Friday when the people took out the annual 'Sandal yatra' to the shrine of Sailani Baba."

Despite the prohibition against mass gatherings, more than 1,000 people took part in the event on Friday evening. The police reached the spot and repeatedly asked people to disperse and go back home, but they did not pay heed to the advice, the official said. A police complaint was lodged regarding the matter on Saturday.

A case was registered at the Raipur police station here against 1,011 people, including a priest, under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which can likely spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and other provisions, the official said.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported over 49,000 Covid-19 cases in just 24 hours, its highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic.

With 49,447 more infections in a day, Maharashtra's total tally of Covid-19 cases reached 29,53,523, according to the health bulletin. The state recorded 47,827 new COVID-19 cases, its second-highest daily rise.

As many as 277 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the state on Saturday, taking the death toll to 55,656, it said.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray on Friday held a crucial meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the state. Post-meeting, the CM hinted of a complete lockdown. He said, "I cannot rule out imposing a lockdown if the current COVID-19 situation prevails. People have become complacent."

CM also stressed that a lockdown would impact the economy very severely, while adding that "nobody is following peak/non-peak rules for Mumbai local trains." He also added that in a couple of days, strict restrictions will be issued to curb COVID-19 without stressing more about the kind of restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies)

