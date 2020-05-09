Maharashtra: Over 1 lakh cases of lockdown violations registered

MUMBAI : Over one lakh cases of lockdown violations were registered and 19,297 persons were arrested ever since prohibitory orders were enforced in Maharashtra in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, police said on Saturday.

At least 1.02 lakh cases were registered under section 188 (disobeying an order passed by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

As many as 714 personnel, including 81 officers, of Maharashtra police contracted COVID-19, and of these 61 had recovered from the infection, he said.

Maximum number of coronavirus cases reported in the police department were from Mumbai, he added.

At least 194 cases of attacks on policemen were reported in various parts of the state, while 680 persons were arrested in these incidents and 73 policemen and a home guard were injured in these attacks, the official said.

Nearly 32 cases of attacks on health workers were reported in the state till Saturday, he added.

Meanwhile, the police have registered 1,289 offences of illegal transport and seized 54,611 vehicles during the lockdown, the official said.

The police have also collected fines to the tune of over ₹3.76 crore for various offences in this period, he said.

Share Via