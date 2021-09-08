Maharashtra on Wednesday administered coronavirus vaccine doses to 14,39,809 persons, highest in a single day, according to a PTI report. "It is the highest figure achieved by the state till now," said Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary of the Public Health department.

As many as 6.55 crore vaccine doses have been administered in Maharashtra so far and 1,79,78,805 people are fully vaccinated (have received both doses), he said.

On 4 September, Maharashtra had administered 12,27,224 jabs, a record which was broken today. A total of 48.46 per cent of those above 18 have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines in the state.

In the 18-44 age group 37.88 per cent people have taken at least one dose, while in the above 45 age group 52.24 per cent people have received at least one dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 4,174 new coronavirus cases and 65 fresh fatalities on Wednesday, taking the tally of infections to 64,97,872 and the toll to 1,37,962, a health department official said.

With 4,155 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries climbed to 63,08,491, leaving the state with 47,880 active cases, he said.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra had reported 3,898 new coronavirus infections and 86 fatalities. There are currently 3,07,913 people in home isolation in the state and another 1,937 in institutional quarantine, the official said.

Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate stands at 97.09 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state rose to 5,53,38,772, of which 1,79,408 samples were examined in the past 24 hours.

