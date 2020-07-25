Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: Over 16 cr imposed as fine since March for violation of COVID rules
Police patrolling on the sea-facing promenade at Nariman Point and Marine Drive, in Mumbai

Maharashtra: Over 16 cr imposed as fine since March for violation of COVID rules

1 min read . 01:51 PM IST Edited By Staff Writer

The notice further stated that a total of 8,232 police personnel have tested positive so far, including 1,825 active cases, 6,314 recoveries and 93 deaths.

A total of 16.87 crores have been collected as fines by the Maharashtra Police from violators of COVID-19 guidelines across the state.

A total of 16.87 crores have been collected as fines by the Maharashtra Police from violators of COVID-19 guidelines across the state.

A press notice from the Maharashtra Police informed that from March 23 till July 25, a total of 16,87,01,837 has been imposed as fines across the state, 2,07,543 offences have been registered, 31,671 arrests made and 94,020 vehicles seized.

A press notice from the Maharashtra Police informed that from March 23 till July 25, a total of 16,87,01,837 has been imposed as fines across the state, 2,07,543 offences have been registered, 31,671 arrests made and 94,020 vehicles seized.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The notice further stated that a total of 8,232 police personnel have tested positive so far, including 1,825 active cases, 6,314 recoveries and 93 deaths.

It further stated that 317 assaults on policemen had been reported and 86 had been injured. 55 attacks on health professionals have also been reported since March.

Maharashtra reported 9,615 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total coronavirus case count in the state to 3,57,117.

The state public health department informed that out of the total number, 1,43,714 are active cases and 1,99,967 have recovered.

The death toll in the state currently stands at 13,132.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated