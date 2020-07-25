Maharashtra: Over 16 cr imposed as fine since March for violation of COVID rules

A total of ₹16.87 crores have been collected as fines by the Maharashtra Police from violators of COVID-19 guidelines across the state.

A press notice from the Maharashtra Police informed that from March 23 till July 25, a total of ₹16,87,01,837 has been imposed as fines across the state, 2,07,543 offences have been registered, 31,671 arrests made and 94,020 vehicles seized.

A press notice from the Maharashtra Police informed that from March 23 till July 25, a total of ₹16,87,01,837 has been imposed as fines across the state, 2,07,543 offences have been registered, 31,671 arrests made and 94,020 vehicles seized. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The notice further stated that a total of 8,232 police personnel have tested positive so far, including 1,825 active cases, 6,314 recoveries and 93 deaths.

It further stated that 317 assaults on policemen had been reported and 86 had been injured. 55 attacks on health professionals have also been reported since March.

Maharashtra reported 9,615 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total coronavirus case count in the state to 3,57,117.

The state public health department informed that out of the total number, 1,43,714 are active cases and 1,99,967 have recovered.

The death toll in the state currently stands at 13,132.