Home / News / India /  Maharashtra: Over 18,000 MSRTC employees rejoin duty, majority continue protest

Maharashtra: Over 18,000 MSRTC employees rejoin duty, majority continue protest

The MSRTC had operated 410 buses including 313 ordinary ones as of 2 pm on Saturday.
1 min read . 07:10 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

  • The agitation of employees, seeking merger of the cash-strapped corporation with the state government, has crippled the state-run bus service for a month now

MUMBAI : Over 18,000 employees of Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) , on Saturday, reported to duty, even though majority other workers continue to protest on the 31st day.

The agitation of employees, seeking merger of the cash-strapped corporation with the Maharashtra  government has crippled the state-run bus service for a month now. 

An MSRTC spokesperson said 18,090 out of 92,266 employees joined duty on Saturday, including 2,130 drivers and 2,112 conductors. 

At some depots like Mangaon in Raigad district all the employees joined duty, the official said, adding that at Kolhapur depot and in divisions including Sangli bus operations resumed with full capacity. 

The MSRTC had operated 410 buses including 313 ordinary ones as of 2 pm on Saturday. 

On Friday, after a meeting with the action committee of MSRTC labour unions, Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab had appealed to the employees to resume duty and warned of stern action if they continued to remain absent from work. The corporation has suspended 3,215 permanent employees and terminated the services of 1,226 daily wage workers so far. 

