Maharashtra: Over 200 school students, teachers test Covid positive at Washim hostel1 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2021, 10:34 AM IST
- A total of 327 students who reside in this hostel are mostly from Amravati, Hingoli, Nanded, Washim, Buldhana, and Akola
- The school premises have reportedly been declared a containment zone
Amid a spurt in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, 229 school students and three staff members have been found Covid positive at a hostel in the Washim district of the state.
A total of 327 students who reside in this hostel are mostly from Amravati, Hingoli, Nanded, Washim, Buldhana, and Akola. Among these, a few districts have contributed to a spike in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.
No end for Maharashtra's woes.
Maharashtra has witnessed a significant rise in Covid-19 cases, with over 8,000 fresh infections coming to light in a single day after a gap of more than four months, the health department said.
With 8,807 new cases on Wednesday, Maharashtra's total infection tally has touched 21,21,119. The state had reported 8,142 cases on 21 October last year, after which the numbers had declined.
The state reported 80 deaths, the highest in two months since 24 , when 89 deaths were reported.
