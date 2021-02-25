Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: Over 200 school students, teachers test Covid positive at Washim hostel
Classroom is being sanitized after a teacher found COVID-19 positive, at Kasba Chittaranjan High School in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Maharashtra: Over 200 school students, teachers test Covid positive at Washim hostel

1 min read . 10:34 AM IST Meghna Sen

  • A total of 327 students who reside in this hostel are mostly from Amravati, Hingoli, Nanded, Washim, Buldhana, and Akola
  • The school premises have reportedly been declared a containment zone

Amid a spurt in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, 229 school students and three staff members have been found Covid positive at a hostel in the Washim district of the state.

Amid a spurt in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, 229 school students and three staff members have been found Covid positive at a hostel in the Washim district of the state.

The school premises have reportedly been declared a containment zone.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

PM Modi leaves for TN, Puducherry to inaugurate multiple developmental projects

1 min read . 10:26 AM IST

Covid-19 update: India reports 16,738 new cases, active cases on rise

1 min read . 10:24 AM IST

New Railways see-through Vistadome coaches: Check out features, other details

1 min read . 10:25 AM IST

Covid-19 update: Over 21 crore samples tested in India so far

1 min read . 09:39 AM IST

The school premises have reportedly been declared a containment zone.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

PM Modi leaves for TN, Puducherry to inaugurate multiple developmental projects

1 min read . 10:26 AM IST

Covid-19 update: India reports 16,738 new cases, active cases on rise

1 min read . 10:24 AM IST

New Railways see-through Vistadome coaches: Check out features, other details

1 min read . 10:25 AM IST

Covid-19 update: Over 21 crore samples tested in India so far

1 min read . 09:39 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

A total of 327 students who reside in this hostel are mostly from Amravati, Hingoli, Nanded, Washim, Buldhana, and Akola. Among these, a few districts have contributed to a spike in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

No end for Maharashtra's woes.

Maharashtra has witnessed a significant rise in Covid-19 cases, with over 8,000 fresh infections coming to light in a single day after a gap of more than four months, the health department said.

With 8,807 new cases on Wednesday, Maharashtra's total infection tally has touched 21,21,119. The state had reported 8,142 cases on 21 October last year, after which the numbers had declined.

The state reported 80 deaths, the highest in two months since 24 , when 89 deaths were reported.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.