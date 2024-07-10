Over 40 trains affected on Goa’s Konkan Railway Route in last 12 hours — Check full list here

Goa latest news: The Konkan Railways explained that due to heavy rains in Goa, “muddy water entered Pernem tunnel and traffic was suspended for passenger safety”.

Written By Akriti Anand
Updated10 Jul 2024, 08:23 PM IST
Goa news: Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Konkan Railway Corporation Santosh Kumar Jha on-site, closely monitoring the restoration works at the Pernem tunnel, along with KR officials.
Goa news: Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Konkan Railway Corporation Santosh Kumar Jha on-site, closely monitoring the restoration works at the Pernem tunnel, along with KR officials.

Several train services were halted in Goa on Wednesday evening as operations on the Konkan Railway route remained affected due to water seepage in the tunnel at the Pernem station.

Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Konkan Railway Corporation Santosh Kumar Jha said, “...A lot of water from the ground along with mud seeped in the tunnel. We have started clearing the slush...The situation is under control...”

Also Read | Maharashtra: Trains divereted as part of Madure-Pernem section is under water

The Konkan Railways explained that due to heavy rains in Goa, "muddy water entered Pernem tunnel and traffic was suspended for passenger safety".

The train disruption began at 2:35 pm on Tuesday when water began oozing into the Pernem tunnel between the Madure-Pernem section. Although the waterlogging was initially cleared and traffic resumed at 10:13 pm on Tuesday, the problem reoccurred at 2:59 am on Wednesday with greater intensity.

A press bulletin on Wednesday read, “On 09/07/2024 at 14:35 hrs water was oozing out in the Pernem tunnel between Madure Pernem section at km 386/6-7 of Karwar region of Konkan Railway. The same was attended & TFC was given at 22:13 hrs. However the same has re-occurred at 02:59 hrs on 10/07/2024 with higher intensity. In view of this the following trains are cancelled & diverted.”

Also Read | Mumbai to brace for more rains for next four-five days

The Konkan Railway informed via a post on X that continuous efforts are being made to ensure early restoration. "Santosh Kumar Jha, CMD/KRCL, is on-site, closely monitoring the restoration works at the Pernem tunnel, along with KR officials," the post said.

"The restoration is expected by 20:00 hrs. The KR team is working tirelessly to ensure early restoration of the services," the Konkan Railway said. Goa has been receiving heavy rains for the last three days. Although it witnessed moderate showers since Wednesday morning, the Met Department has issued a red alert predicting exceptionally heavy rainfall for the day.

 

Also Read | Delhi rains to continue; planning trip to Goa? Check IMD alerts for next 5 days

Helpline number: 24x7 Konkan Railway Helpline number available for passengers assistance: Help desk: 0832-2706480

Full list of trains affected

The following trains were cancelled, diverted, short originated and partially cancelled since 7 am on Wednesday:

List No. 1
List No. 2
List No. 3
List No. 4
List No. 5
List No. 6
List No. 7
List No. 8
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:10 Jul 2024, 08:23 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaOver 40 trains affected on Goa’s Konkan Railway Route in last 12 hours — Check full list here

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

168.00
03:59 PM | 10 JUL 2024
-3.8 (-2.21%)

Indian Oil Corporation

171.95
03:59 PM | 10 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Bharat Electronics

333.70
03:58 PM | 10 JUL 2024
-0.85 (-0.25%)

Ashok Leyland

225.95
03:52 PM | 10 JUL 2024
-2.4 (-1.05%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Capri Global Capital

225.65
03:49 PM | 10 JUL 2024
11.15 (5.2%)

Vardhaman Textiles

532.60
03:47 PM | 10 JUL 2024
26 (5.13%)

India Cements

295.50
03:29 PM | 10 JUL 2024
13.85 (4.92%)

NLC India

276.40
03:59 PM | 10 JUL 2024
12.9 (4.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue