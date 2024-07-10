Goa latest news: The Konkan Railways explained that due to heavy rains in Goa, “muddy water entered Pernem tunnel and traffic was suspended for passenger safety”.

Several train services were halted in Goa on Wednesday evening as operations on the Konkan Railway route remained affected due to water seepage in the tunnel at the Pernem station. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Konkan Railway Corporation Santosh Kumar Jha said, “...A lot of water from the ground along with mud seeped in the tunnel. We have started clearing the slush...The situation is under control..."

The Konkan Railways explained that due to heavy rains in Goa, "muddy water entered Pernem tunnel and traffic was suspended for passenger safety". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The train disruption began at 2:35 pm on Tuesday when water began oozing into the Pernem tunnel between the Madure-Pernem section. Although the waterlogging was initially cleared and traffic resumed at 10:13 pm on Tuesday, the problem reoccurred at 2:59 am on Wednesday with greater intensity.

A press bulletin on Wednesday read, “On 09/07/2024 at 14:35 hrs water was oozing out in the Pernem tunnel between Madure Pernem section at km 386/6-7 of Karwar region of Konkan Railway. The same was attended & TFC was given at 22:13 hrs. However the same has re-occurred at 02:59 hrs on 10/07/2024 with higher intensity. In view of this the following trains are cancelled & diverted."

The Konkan Railway informed via a post on X that continuous efforts are being made to ensure early restoration. "Santosh Kumar Jha, CMD/KRCL, is on-site, closely monitoring the restoration works at the Pernem tunnel, along with KR officials," the post said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The restoration is expected by 20:00 hrs. The KR team is working tirelessly to ensure early restoration of the services," the Konkan Railway said. Goa has been receiving heavy rains for the last three days. Although it witnessed moderate showers since Wednesday morning, the Met Department has issued a red alert predicting exceptionally heavy rainfall for the day.

Helpline number: 24x7 Konkan Railway Helpline number available for passengers assistance: Help desk: 0832-2706480 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Full list of trains affected The following trains were cancelled, diverted, short originated and partially cancelled since 7 am on Wednesday:

List No. 1

List No. 2

List No. 3

List No. 4

List No. 5

List No. 6

List No. 7

List No. 8

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!